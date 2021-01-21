Advances in Health: COVID-19 vaccine info from Hartford Healthcare

(WTNH) —  Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) pallets of supplies stacked behind him, Hartford HealthCare (HHC) President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Flaks pledged to maintain a year’s worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the body armor our healthcare heroes wear on the front line every day to fight back this virus,” Jeffrey Flaks said in a media briefing in the system’s new 54,000-square-foot warehouse space. “This is a pivotal moment for Hartford HealthCare.”

Hartford HealthCare, which has administered more than 21,000 vaccines at seven centers statewide, spent more than $30 million on PPE in 2020, compared with $5 million in a typical year.

For more information log onto, HartfordHealthCare.org/vaccine.

