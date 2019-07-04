Advances in Health: Curbing Pain Pill Addictions

Medicated Assisted Treatment is being used to overcome opiate dependence and drug addiction.

Rushford’s continuum of care includes outpatient buprenorphine (Suboxone®) treatment for patients experiencing opiate dependency.

While opiate and prescription drug dependency on medications such as Percocet®, Vicodin®, Oxycontin® and heroin are challenging addictions, advances in the rehabilitation field have found buprenorphine, also known as Suboxone®, when accompanied with the appropriate counseling support to be a proven and effective treatment for addiction to opiates.

Buprenorphine acts as a medical intervention to alleviate the symptoms of opiate and prescription medication withdrawal in order to allow successful recovery.

While buprenorphine is a crucial first step in combating opiate or prescription drug addiction, counseling is an important part of a patient’s recovery plan, which may include one or more of the following:

Group Therapy

Intensive Outpatient Therapy (IOP)

Intensive Residential Services

Individual Therapy

