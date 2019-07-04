Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Advances in Health: Curbing Pain Pill Addictions

Advances in Health
Posted: / Updated:

Medicated Assisted Treatment is being used to overcome opiate dependence and drug addiction.

Rushford’s continuum of care includes outpatient buprenorphine (Suboxone®) treatment for patients experiencing opiate dependency.

While opiate and prescription drug dependency on medications such as Percocet®, Vicodin®, Oxycontin® and heroin are challenging addictions, advances in the rehabilitation field have found buprenorphine, also known as Suboxone®, when accompanied with the appropriate counseling support to be a proven and effective treatment for addiction to opiates.

Buprenorphine acts as a medical intervention to alleviate the symptoms of opiate and prescription medication withdrawal in order to allow successful recovery.

While buprenorphine is a crucial first step in combating opiate or prescription drug addiction, counseling is an important part of a patient’s recovery plan, which may include one or more of the following:

  • Group Therapy
  • Intensive Outpatient Therapy (IOP)
  • Intensive Residential Services
  • Individual Therapy

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Hartford HealthCare

 

Find a Doctor

 

Have Questions?
Call – 1-855-HHC-HERE

 

Hartford HealthCare Classes and Events

 

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss