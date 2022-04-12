Dr. Christina Abavana, Neurologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center is here with thoughts on making daylight saving time permanent. Dr. Abavana tells us standard time is preferred over daylight savings time, as it aligns with our circadian rhythm.
Advances in Health: Daylight Savings Time
by: Sponsored Content by Hartford HealthCare
