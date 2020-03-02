Advances in Health: Discover the Advantages of Knee Resurfacing

(WTNH) — Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport.

From partial knee replacements to complex revision surgeries, we have the expertise and resources to care for even the most complex knee issues.

If your osteoarthritis has gotten so bad that your knee pain keeps you up at night and prevents you from leading your life, you may be ready for partial or total knee replacement surgery. We always strive to provide you with the most natural feeling knee movement possible, and to spare healthy bone and tissue.



We will help you decide which options are best for your knee problem, and carefully address concerns you may have about knee replacement surgery. We will educate you completely about what to expect before, during, and after your knee replacement surgery. You will have a thorough pre-anesthesia risk evaluation, plenty of time for questions, and all the individualized care and attention you need. Your comfort and safety are always top priority, and we want you to have the best outcome after your knee surgery.

For more information log on to https://www.stvincents.org/Medical-Services/Orthopaedics-Neurosurgery/meet-our-team