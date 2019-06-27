Advances in Health: Hartford HealthCare Headache Center offers hope for headache sufferers

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford HealthCare Headache Center is offering new hope to people suffering from a wide range of headaches. The center’s medical director, Dr. Brian Grosberg is a board-certified neurologist and headache specialist. He tailors his approach to the individual patient using medication or non-medicinal therapies.

“We are creating and growing a state and nationally recognized comprehensive, multidisciplinary headache program that provides individualized care,” Dr. Grosberg says. “We’re all about the patients and making sure they get what they need.”

Dr. Grosberg’s approach has many of his patients travelling long distances to see him. “Connecticut is a destination site for headache care for patients in the state and beyond,” Grosberg says.

For more information, log on to hartfordhealthcare.org/services/headache-center or call 860.696.2925

