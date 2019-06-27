Advances in Health: Heart valve repair or replacement?

The Heart & Vascular Institute brings together the assets and expertise of Hartford HealthCare and its extensive network of affiliated private-practice heart and vascular physicians to find and treat heart disease. The institute’s priority is to deliver the highest quality patient outcomes in three core disciplines: cardiology, vascular surgery, and cardiac surgery. The services offered at the institute range from prevention and sports cardiology to advanced cardiac imaging, implanted cardiac assist devices, complex cardiac surgery, and cardiac transplantation.

Be a Lifesaver. Hands-Only CPR Saves Lives.

The public is the first line of defense if someone has a cardiac event. Cardiac arrest is not uncommon, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur each year in the US alone. A person’s survival depends on how quickly CPR is administered. Immediate, hands-only can triple a victim’s chance of survival.

Take the online quiz to find a lifesaving song that may help you in an emergency. Click here to take the quiz and find your lifesaving song!

Advances in Health Resources: