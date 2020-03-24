 

Advances in Health: Heroes on the front lines #HeartsforHealthcareWorkers

(WTNH) — There are heroes on the front lines, every day, during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. They are the healthcare workers throughout Connecticut and beyond—and the people who support them—who selflessly care for our community 24/7, while caring for their families and themselves. We cannot thank them enough. But as a small sign of our overwhelming gratitude, we hope you’ll join us in displaying a heart on your front door, mailbox or window to let these healthcare heroes know how much they are appreciated. Take a photo and share the picture with us on social media #HeartsforHealthcareWorkers.

Go to their website HartfordHealthCare.org/Thanks for a downloadable heart.

