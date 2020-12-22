Advances in Health: how to balance shoulder surgery during the Holiday season and COVID 19

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) —  David Martin, MD of St. Vincent’s Medical Center discussing how to balance shoulder surgery during the Holiday season and COVID 19.

Watch the video above to learn more or visit, https://stvincents.org/.

