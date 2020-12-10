 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Advances in Health: How to balance shoulder surgery during the holiday season and covid-19

Advances in Health

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Dealing with shoulder pain during the pandemic.

Minor shoulder problems, such as sore muscles and aches and pains, are common. Shoulder problems develop from everyday wear and tear, overuse, or an injury. They can also be caused by the natural process of aging.

David Martin, MD, board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, takes you through the causes of shoulder pain, as well as prevention tips and treatment options. Dr. Martin also talks safety, and measures being taken to keep patients safe during the pandemic.

For more information click here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Hartford HealthCare

 

Find a Doctor

 

Have Questions?
Call – 1-855-HHC-HERE

 

Hartford HealthCare Classes and Events

 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss