Dr. Brigid Killelea, Medical Director of Breast Surgery at Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, advises that thanks to extra safety precautions, sanitizing equipment, and screening patients for temperature checks prior to appointments, it is now very safe to return to their doctor’s office for a mammogram after the global COVID-19 pandemic. Patients should get a mammogram either before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, or 4-6 weeks after receiving the vaccine.



For more information, visit https://stvincents.org/services/breast-health