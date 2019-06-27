Advances in Health: Independence at Home

In a recent AARP study – researchers found 90% of seniors said they want to continue living in their homes as they age. However, being completely independent at home isn’t always realistic. Moving into an assisted living facility is not the only option, there are ways to help aging parents stay where they are most comfortable- in their homes.

There are a variety of services available to help:

Personal care and companionship

24 hour live-in care

Meal preparation

Housekeeping and laundry

Automated medication reminder

Services to escort you to appointments

Emergency Response System

Hartford HealthCare Independence at Home meets with families to determine exactly what is needed and how caregivers can help relieve some of the everyday tasks that may make independence a challenge. Hartford HealthCare Independence at Home can come for a free in-home consultation- 1.800.HOMECARE. HHCatHome.org

