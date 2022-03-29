Sunida Infahsaeng, a Registered Dietician with St. Vincent’s Medical Center, tells us about steps we can take to eat healthier. Sunida recommends meal planning, working with a registered dietician, and incorporating foods we love in smaller amounts instead of having an entire “cheat day.”
Advances in Health: Is It Okay To Have a Cheat Day?
by: Kristina Mitten
Posted:
Updated:
