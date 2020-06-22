Advances in Health: Kanela Allen, Athletic Trainer to COVID Tester

(WTNH) — COVID-19, has affected the lives of all of us. During this unprecedented time, Hartford HealthCare is doing everything possible to protect the people and communities we serve. Our 30,000 colleagues have one goal: to be ready and prepared for whatever is ahead. Several have been redeployed to help with testing and to serve on the frontline. They fearlessly face whatever comes their way to help those who need it most. Wherever you stand, we stand with you.

For more information on testing and other resources, log on to HartfordHealthCare.org/Coronavirus