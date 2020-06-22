Advances in Health: Kanela Allen, Athletic Trainer to COVID Tester

Advances in Health

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — COVID-19, has affected the lives of all of us. During this unprecedented time, Hartford HealthCare is doing everything possible to protect the people and communities we serve. Our 30,000 colleagues have one goal: to be ready and prepared for whatever is ahead. Several have been redeployed to help with testing and to serve on the frontline. They fearlessly face whatever comes their way to help those who need it most. Wherever you stand, we stand with you.  

For more information on testing and other resources, log on to HartfordHealthCare.org/Coronavirus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Hartford HealthCare

 

Find a Doctor

 

Have Questions?
Call – 1-855-HHC-HERE

 

Hartford HealthCare Classes and Events

 

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss