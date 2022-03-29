Neurosurgeon Dr. Pedro Coutinho with Hartford Healthcare St. Vincent’s Medical Center is here to tell us about the latest advances in spine treatment. Advances in minimally invasive procedures allow patients to typically go home the same day, or the day after surgery.
Advances in Health: Latest Advances in Spine Treatment
by: Kristina Mitten
Posted:
Updated:
