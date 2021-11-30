Advances in Health: Latest Dietary Guidelines for Improving Cardiovascular Health

Registered Dietitian Melissa Keeney from the Spine Wellness Center in Westport, CT talks about how the American Heart Association released dietary guidelines for better heart health. She emphasizes the importance of research to backup recommendations that have already been made so that people follow the dietary guidelines.
