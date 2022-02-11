Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Nicholas Dugan of St. Vincent’s Medical Center tells us about medical weight loss programs and what is included in them. He also tells us who should consider medical weight loss and how effective the latest FDA approved obesity drug.
Advances in Health: Latest Medical Weight Loss Option
by: Kristina Mitten
