HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Hartford's Mayor Luke Bronin is having colon surgery this weekend to treat his ulcerative colitis. Doctors will perform laparoscopic abdominal surgery to remove Bronin's colon on Saturday.

Bronin, 42, says he's been dealing with ulcerative colitis for a number of years and it has become more severe in recent years. He knows a lot of people deal with the condition which can have a serious impact on one's quality of life.

"I think it’s strange and some ways to talk about this publicly but I also think it’s important to just acknowledge it, talk about it transparently because a lot of people deal with the same thing," says Bronin.