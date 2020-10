(WTNH) — Back pain. Most of us are familiar with that moment when something feels like it’s not quite right. More than 80 percent of the population deals with back pain at some point in their lives. And more than 16 million adults experience persistent or chronic back pain that limits everyday activity.

For Richard Conine, 66, that moment came in January and it was terrifying. He was visiting Florida when he began to have trouble. He couldn’t swing a golf club. He felt numb and didn’t quite know what was happening.