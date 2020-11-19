Advances in Health: Minimally invasive surgery for leaky heart valve

(WTNH) — Wendy Lombardo, 56, a resident of Milford was in good health, however a year ago she was feeling extremely fatigued, after taking medication for years to treat a heart murmur.

She came to the Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center when she knew she needed an expert.

Sabet Hashim, MD, Physician-in-Chief at Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute is nationally known for his technique of repairing the mitral valve, located within the left side of the heart.

It is a complicated surgery, but he’s mastered a minimally invasive approach with more than a 95% success rate.

