Advances in Health: New Alternative to Lumbar Fusion

Prosthetic disc replacement helping patients with low back pain.

Many people have experienced low back pain at some point in their lives. But how do you know when it’s time to call the doctor? What options are available? When patients have had low back pain and have tried for a few months non-surgical treatments and nothing has helped, it might be time to talk with orthopaedic surgeon.

After an assessment an option may be prosthetic disc replacement. James Yue, MD, of the Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute at MidState Medical Center, has been a part of studies and research to create an artificial disc to help patients reduce pain and improve their quality of life. In artificial disk replacement, worn or damaged disk material between the small bones in the spine (vertebrae) is removed and replaced with a synthetic or “artificial” disk.

The goal of the procedure is to relieve back pain while maintaining more normal motion than is allowed with some other procedures, such as spinal fusion.

