Advances in Health: New Connecticut Othropaedic Institute

by: Christina Alexander

(WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare has opened a new Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport., bringing together more of Connecticut’s best orthopaedic surgeons and neurosurgeons at a center for the care and recovery of patients with musculoskeletal injuries and disorders.

The center, modeled on the highly successful Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute at MidState Medical Center, has renovated the entire orthopaedic program at St. Vincent’s with patient experience the top priority. Every detail, from pre- and post-operative education to physical therapy that begins within hours of a procedure, is patient-centered. 90-day physician-led support ensures concierge quality care for the duration of a patient’s visit and recovery.

The 30,000-square-foot 7th Floor Inpatient Unit has been renovated to include 35 private rooms and bathrooms, a full private kitchen to serve patients, a nourishment station, special amenities, and physical therapy services. Renovations will be complete by May.

For more information, log onto: ctorthostvincents.org.

