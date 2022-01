Overnight data has a major storm for the entire state tomorrow! High snow amounts and gusty winds. Steady Snow arrives around midnight continue, heavy at times, through Saturday evening. Since temperatures will be in the teens, it will be light & fluffy snow that piles up quickly. Winds will gust over 40 MPH at times with considerable blowing and drifting snow along with visibilities near zero at times making for dangerous travel. Power outages and coastal flooding are a concern too. Also, the Wind Chill all day Saturday & Saturday night will be below zero. Clearing by Sunday with temperatures warming into the 40s next week.

Today: Light snow with slippery areas. Coating to 1" possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Steady snow arrives around midnight.