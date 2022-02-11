Dr. Bridget Killelea, Medical Director of Breast Surgery at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, speaks of her worry with the long-term effects of women not getting their annual mammogram due to the pandemic. Killelea emphasizes how clean their facilities are and encourages women to still go in for a mammogram because it saves lives.
Advances in Health: Now is the Time to Schedule Your Mammogram
by: Kristina Mitten
