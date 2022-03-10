Dr. Jill Rubinstein of the Cancer Institute Melanoma & Skin Cancer Center at St. Vincent’s Medical Center is here to discuss melanoma – the least common, but most deadly, form of skin cancer. Dr. Rubinstein advises the best protection against melanoma is prevention in the form of sunblock, and early detection.
Advances in Health: Protecting Against The Sun’s Harmful Rays
by: Kristina Mitten
