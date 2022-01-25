Advances in Health: Reducing Your Risk of Back Injury This Season

Dr. Girard Girasole, Co-Medical Director of The Connecticut Orthopedic Institute, is here to tell us some tips to not hurt your back while shoveling and in icy conditions. He elaborates on when someone should consult a doctor when it comes to back pain and some safety precautions in place at The Connecticut Orthopedic Institute.

