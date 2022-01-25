Advances in Health: Reducing Your Risk of Back Injury This Season

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) -- A proposal involving a new Amazon distribution site on the Waterbury-Naugatuck line could create up to 1,000 jobs, state and local officials announced Tuesday.

Bluewater Property Group will develop a plan that will turn the Waterbury/Naugatuck Industrial Park into a state-of-the-art distribution facility with the potential to create up to 1,000 new jobs.