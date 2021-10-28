Advances In Health: Revolutionary Technology Comes to St. Vincent’s

Angela Haupt struggled for months with sciatic nerve pain in her leg diminishing her quality of life. Angela is now 100% recovered after the help from spine surgeon Dr. Girard Girasole. Dr. Girasole tells us how St. Vincent’s is the first hospital in the state to use 7D technology for spine surgery that is radiation free with pin point precision.
