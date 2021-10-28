Advances In Health: Revolutionary Technology Comes to St. Vincent’s

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) -- Newington Police have arrested a man they say assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her male companion in her home in front of children earlier this month.

Police say, on Oct. 10, Jason Jamaal Haynes, 38, went into the home of his ex-girlfriend and hit her and her male companion in the head with a gun. Haynes then allegedly shot the man who sustained life-altering injuries.