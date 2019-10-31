Advances in Health – Robotic surgery for pancreatic cancer

(WTNH) — At St. Vincent’s Lebo-DeSantie Center you will find the latest treatment options and highest level of clinical expertise available if you or your loved one is facing a diagnosis of liver or pancreatic disease. Our highly specialized staff treats you as a whole person – we do not just treat your disease. Our personalized, compassionate care is what you deserve — right here, close to home.

CONDITIONS WE TREAT

We treat the following conditions:

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cysts

IPMN (Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasms)

Pancreatitis, acute and chronic

Liver tumors, benign and malignant

Colorectal and other metastasis to the liver

Cancer of the gallbladder and bile ducts

Other abdominal cancers

WHY CHOOSE LEBO-DESANTIE CENTER?

When you choose the Lebo-DeSantie Center, you can be assured that you are being treated at the most respected center for liver and pancreatic disease in the region. We are true leaders in our field. There are approximately 79,000 new cases of hepatopancreaticobilary (HPB) cancer diagnosed annually in the United States. These include 44,000 pancreas cancer cases, 26,000 liver cases and 9,000 gallbladder and biliary cancer cases. Patients treated at high volume Cancer Centers, like St. Vincent’s Lebo-DeSantie Center, have better outcomes with fewer post-operative complications.

Imran Siddiqui, MD, FACS, is one of the few surgeons in the country trained to perform advanced robotic surgeries, including whipple, biliary reconstructions, and liver resections. He is applying his expertise to the establishment of a comprehensive HPB surgery and surgical oncology program that is one-of-a-kind in New England allowing for more precise surgery with faster recovery and personalized care.

To learn more about The Lebo-DeSantie Center for Liver and Pancreatic Disease please call (203) 576-6141.