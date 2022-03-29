Orthopedic Surgeon for the Connecticut Orthopedic Institute at Hartford Hospital St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Dr. David Martin tells us about hip fractures, and how to prevent them. Dr. Martin advises that with proper screening, diet, and activity modification such as avoiding alcohol and tobacco, hip fractures are preventable.
Advances in Health: Screening Can Prevent Hip Fractures
by: Kristina Mitten
