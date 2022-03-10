Dr. David Tkeshelashvili, Neurologist at Hartford Healthcare Ayer Neuroscience Institute, explains how an EEG is used to diagnose epilepsy. Dr. David Tkeshelashvili advises a patient should get an EEG when seizures are suspected clinically, or if they are having unexplained falling spells and confused episodes.
Advances in Health: Seizures Could Mean Something Serious
by: Kristina Mitten
Posted:
Updated:
