Advances in Health: Should Children Return to School?

(WTNH) — The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools in March, leaving parents home-schooling children and teachers taking to electronic platforms for lessons. Now, districts are grappling with moving learning back into the schools safely as the virus grips other states and threatens a return that coincides with the seasonal flu this fall.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty right now,” said Dr. Laura Saunders, a board-certified psychologist at the Institute of Living, part of the Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network. “Many moms and dads often use this time to get their kids ready for back-to-school, so what can we do to help them get ready?”

Questions? Call our 24-hour hotline (860.972.8100 or, toll-free, 833.621.0600).