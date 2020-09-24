Advances in Health: Signs and symptoms of spinal cord compression

(WTNH) — Back pain. Most of us are familiar with that moment when something feels like it’s not quite right. More than 80 percent of the population deals with back pain at some point in their lives. And more than 16 million adults experience persistent or chronic back pain that limits everyday activity.

For Richard Conine, 66, that moment came in January and it was terrifying. He was visiting Florida when he began to have trouble. He couldn’t swing a golf club. He felt numb and didn’t quite know what was happening.

So Conine hurried back to Connecticut from Florida, where his research led him to Dr. Khalid Abbed, one of New England’s most renowned neurosurgeons and Hartford HealthCare’s Co-Physician-in-Chief of the Ayer Neuroscience Institute.

Patients like Conine are excited about the future, but will tell you that the new center has been life-changing. Conine is back to work, walking normally and now completing his physical therapy at the Spine Wellness Center.

“I’m walking today because of Dr. Abbed. He’s family now. I’m telling everyone about him. My quality of life is so much better.”

For more information about the Spine Wellness Center log onto HartfordHealthCare.org/SpineWellness or call 203-226-2499