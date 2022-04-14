Sarah Gromko, Speech Therapist with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, tells us about the treatments offered at the new rehab site in Stratford. Some of the services include cognitive and speech therapy for long Covid patients and patients who have had a stroke.
Advances in Health: Speech Therapy
by: Sponsored Content by Hartford HealthCare
