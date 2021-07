Finally a change in the weather pattern bringing less humid air and safer air quality to Connecticut today. Some smoke may move across the sky at times this afternoon. Mainly dry weather today and tomorrow's pop-ups look very widely scattered. Saturday is still the better of the two weekend weather days. We are watching an area off of the SE states for some tropical development.

Today: It feels great out there! Mostly sunny and very nice for the morning with more clouds at times for the afternoon. Some smoke higher in the atmosphere, but fine air quality here at ground level! Highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s. A minor pop-up shower chance in NE CT.