MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) -- A five-year-old from Maine was able to live out his lifelong dream at Mystic Aquarium Friday.

Jackson Corbeau has battled Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia for the last two and a half years. He wanted to meet a penguin in real life and he was able to do so right here at Mystic Aquarium, where the Make-A-Wish Foundation allowed him to become an official penguin handler for the day.