NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- The new airline moving into Tweed-New Haven Airport announced Thursday morning where its first flights will go. Avelo Airlines will begin service from Tweed in early November, and the weather will be a lot warmer when you get to your destination.

For months, we've been telling you that Avelo airlines was soon going to have flights taking off from Tweed-New Haven Airport. What we didn't know until today is exactly where those planes were going to be landing. Now we do, and the CEO says the way they determined those destinations was by asking people where they wanted to go.