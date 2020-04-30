Advances in Health: The Fight Against COVID-19

(WTNH) — Jay Bialkowski, a 54-year-old Glastonbury man and security guard at Hartford Hospital, spent several weeks at Hartford Hospital. He not only needed to be on a ventilator to breathe, but on he was medically paralyzed to maintain his oxygen level. Hospital staff didn’t know whether he would survive. He transitioned from Hartford Hospital to Gaylord Hospital to help with COVID cases.

All he wanted was to get better so he could go home to his wife and daughter. In a matter of weeks, Bialkowski went from barely being able to move a muscle to walking on his own. He is now home with his family.

For more information about COVID-19 you can always log on to HartfordHealthCare.org/Coronavirus.