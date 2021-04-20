Advances in Health: The Only In-Hospital Birthing Center in Fairfield County to Offer Home Comfort

(WTNH) — If you’re pregnant and looking to have a natural birth with the comforts of home, there is an option for you. Hartford HealthCare’s St. Vincent’s Medical Center is home to the only in-hospital birthing center in Fairfield County that offers at home comfort.

Healthy, low-risk pregnant women can receive care from the Midwives at the Center, in a birthing room that resembles a home bedroom, with a full OBGYN team right down the hall that is ready to administer care if there are any complications.