Advances in Health: The Only In-Hospital Birthing Center in Fairfield County to Offer Home Comfort

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — If you’re pregnant and looking to have a natural birth with the comforts of home, there is an option for you. Hartford HealthCare’s St. Vincent’s Medical Center is home to the only in-hospital birthing center in Fairfield County that offers at home comfort.

Healthy, low-risk pregnant women can receive care from the Midwives at the Center, in a birthing room that resembles a home bedroom, with a full OBGYN team right down the hall that is ready to administer care if there are any complications.

