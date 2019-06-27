Advances in Health – The Signs of Peripheral Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Peripheral artery disease is a narrowing or hardening of the arteries that supply blood to your extremities, the areas of your body beyond the chest or abdomen. One in 20 Americans over age 50 experiences the disease, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

In its most common form, peripheral artery disease affects circulation in the legs, even though the peripheral vascular system also includes the arms, stomach and head. It’s easy to identify and often easy to treat: Quit smoking, exercise regularly and follow a nutritional diet.

Symptoms

If you have peripheral artery disease, you might feel pain or cramping in a leg when walking or climbing stairs. The location of the pain also tells you the general location of the artery that’s narrowed or hardened. Unfortunately, many people dismiss the pain as insignificant or attribute it to aging.

Pain in the leg, hip, thigh or calf muscles (called claudication) is one of many possible signs of peripheral artery disease:

Numbness or weakness in the leg.

Weak (or no) pulse in the legs or feet.

Sores on legs, toes or feet that don’t heal as usual.

Cramping with exercise.

Discoloration in legs.

Temperature in one leg lower than the other.

Hair loss (or slower growth) on legs and feet.

Poor toenail growth.

Coldness in lower leg or foot.

Because symptoms can be mild or barely noticeable, it’s best to check with your doctor if you’re over age 50 with a history of smoking or diabetes or over age 70. Also check with your doctor, even if you have no symptoms, if you’re under age 50 with diabetes and at least one risk factor for atherosclerosis.

For some people, quitting smoking can be more effective than any medical treatment. If you have diabetes, talk with your doctor about controlling your blood sugar (glucose) levels. Exercise, such as a daily walking program, and a nutritional health plan can also help

Your doctor will consider your symptoms, medical and family history, the results of diagnostic tests and a physical exam. An ankle-brachial index, a simple test that compares blood-pressure readings in your ankles with readings in your arms, can also help determine if you have peripheral artery disease. (It cannot pinpoint, however, which arteries are narrowed or blocked.)

For more information call 833.444.0014.