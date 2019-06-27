Live Now
Advances in Health – Treatment Specifically for Teens

Advances in Health
Adolescent Services for Opioid Addiction

Our programs incorporate the latest research findings in the effective treatment of adolescent substance use and abuse.

The first step involves conducting a comprehensive assessment and evaluation of the adolescent and his or her family to determine the most effective approach for treatment. Once an approach is developed, we continuously monitor and assess the adolescent’s progress toward achieving treatment goals to ensure the right level of care is being provided at the right time.

Traditional approaches to working with adolescents with alcohol and/or drug problems have produced high drop-out rates and disappointing outcomes. Most young people do not seek substance abuse treatment of their own free will. By any definition, they are in the early stages of change.

For more information log on https://hhcbehavioralhealth.org/programs-services/adolescent-services

