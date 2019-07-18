Breaking News
Advances in Health: Understanding Thyroid Disease

Advances in Health

by: Christina Alexander

(WTNH) —Dr. Carrie Carsello joins Hartford HealthCare Medical Group from Colorado where she worked as a high-volume thyroid and parathyroid surgeon, having performed more than 1,000 of these specialty cases in her career.

Prior to that she worked as an assistant professor in the department of surgery at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. She earned a medical degree from Chicago Medical School and completed an internship and residency in surgery at Albany Medical Center. She completed her AAES fellowship in endocrine surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Carsello’s practice is located at 183 N. Mountain Road, New Britain, CT. They can perform same day imaging, thyroid nodule biopsy and consultation. For more information – Click here.

