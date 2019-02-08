Advances in Health – Virtual Training For Every Medical Specialty

Hartford HealthCare’s Center for Education, Simulation and Innovation at (CESI) at Hartford Hospital is an international destination and where the world’s experts go to establish a culture of patient safety.



The mission of CESI is clear- to save lives. How? Here, clinicians are able to train in a setting similar to his/her actual work environment to create an atmosphere of realism. Working in this environment lends support to the simulator’s extended capabilities to mimic multiple types of acute crises and patient care scenarios.



With simulation, clinicians learn how to consistently provide excellent clinical care, advancing patient safety by using high-fidelity medical simulation.

CESI has expanded from 900 square feet on South Building 5 to 10,000 square feet in the ERC second floor. The new facility is comprised of three separate areas:

Robotic and endovascular simulators

Task trainers, ultrasound technology and Fundamentals of Laparoscopic Surgery (FLS)

2 AV equipped lecture and debriefing rooms

75 seat AV equipped amphitheater

Five simulated clinical environments each with its own control room: Labor & Deliver, Resuscitation, ICU, Trauma/ED, Operating Room

To learn more log on to: https://hartfordhospital.org/health-professionals/education/cesi

