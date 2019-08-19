Advances in Health: What is Sports Neurology?

The Ayer Neuroscience Institute has expanded services with the Sports Neurology Program.

The program is led by Dr. Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa, a board-certified neurologist who is Fellowship trained in Sports Neurology. Dr. Alessi-LaRosa will collaborate with specialists in sports medicine, physical therapy, athletic training and neuropsychology to comprehensively evaluate and manage sports-related neurological conditions.



What is Sports Neurology? Sports Neurology refers to the evaluation and management of patients with sports-related neurological injuries and conditions that may develop as a result of participation in athletic activities. Sports Neurology also deals with the safe participation in sports and athletics by patients with neurologic conditions such as migraine, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

Conditions Treated

Concussions and traumatic brain injury

Muscular issues

Peripheral nerve damage

Spinal cord injuries

Need more information?

If you are interested in the Sports Neurology Program, call 860.524.4330