Advances in Health: What is Sports Neurology?

The Ayer Neuroscience Institute has expanded services with the Sports Neurology Program.
The program is led by Dr. Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa, a board-certified neurologist who is Fellowship trained in Sports Neurology. Dr. Alessi-LaRosa will collaborate with specialists in sports medicine, physical therapy, athletic training and neuropsychology to comprehensively evaluate and manage sports-related neurological conditions.
What is Sports Neurology? Sports Neurology refers to the evaluation and management of patients with sports-related neurological injuries and conditions that may develop as a result of participation in athletic activities. Sports Neurology also deals with the safe participation in sports and athletics by patients with neurologic conditions such as migraine, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.
- Conditions Treated
- Concussions and traumatic brain injury
- Muscular issues
- Peripheral nerve damage
- Spinal cord injuries
Need more information?
If you are interested in the Sports Neurology Program, call 860.524.4330