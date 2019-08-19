Breaking News
New Haven police respond to shooting on Greenwich Avenue

Advances in Health: What is Sports Neurology?

Advances in Health

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Ayer Neuroscience Institute has expanded services with the Sports Neurology Program.

The program is led by Dr. Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa, a board-certified neurologist who is Fellowship trained in Sports Neurology. Dr. Alessi-LaRosa will collaborate with specialists in sports medicine, physical therapy, athletic training and neuropsychology to comprehensively evaluate and manage sports-related neurological conditions.

What is Sports Neurology? Sports Neurology refers to the evaluation and management of patients with sports-related neurological injuries and conditions that may develop as a result of participation in athletic activities. Sports Neurology also deals with the safe participation in sports and athletics by patients with neurologic conditions such as migraine, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

  • Conditions Treated
  • Concussions and traumatic brain injury
  • Muscular issues
  • Peripheral nerve damage
  • Spinal cord injuries

Need more information?
If you are interested in the Sports Neurology Program, call 860.524.4330

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Hartford HealthCare

 

Find a Doctor

 

Have Questions?
Call – 1-855-HHC-HERE

 

Hartford HealthCare Classes and Events

 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss