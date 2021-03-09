Advances in Health: What you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

(WTNH) — The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson’s showing their one-dose vaccine offers substantial protection against severe illness and death from the virus. The FDA called the vaccine safe and effective after reviewing data from clinical trials. In those clinical trials, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine had a 72 percent overall efficacy rate in the United States.

Some vaccine perspective: The seasonal flu vaccine ranges from 40 percent to 60 percent effectiveness, depending on the year’s strain.

