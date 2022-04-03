Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Kristin Sandrowski with the Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute at Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center is here to tell us about a common hand condition – trigger finger. Trigger finger is a painful inflammation of the tendon that flexes the finger and is treated with anti-inflammatory medication, steroid injections, and surgery as a last result.
Advances in Health: What You Need to Know About Trigger Finger
by: Kristina Mitten
Posted:
Updated:
