Advances in Health: When Do Medical Issues Contribute To Mental Health?

Tallwood Men’s Health Behavioral Health

Tallwood Men’s Health encourages all men to participate in regular and ongoing healthcare maintenance, whether it’s a urological examination or asking a cardiologist about recent heart palpitations.

Behavioral health is an integral part of that maintenance regimen, but men are typically less likely than women to seek treatment for mental health problems.

And when they do seek treatment, it’s often well after the onset of symptoms. Or they delay seeking help until those symptoms become severe.

“At the Tallwood Men’s Health center,” says Dr. Ila Sabino, a Tallwood clinical health psychologist, “we want men to feel comfortable accessing behavioral health services, which are part of our comprehensive program of total healthcare.”

How We Can Help

Your behavioral health specialist can discuss all kinds of issues and symptoms, including:

Depression.

Anxiety.

Phobias.

Anger management.

Alcohol or drug abuse.

Smoking cessation.

Adjustment to difficult situations, like a job change or loss, family stressors, a recent medical diagnosis, or the death of a loved one.

For more information log on to https://hartfordhealthcare.org/services/tallwood-mens-health/specialties/behavioral-health