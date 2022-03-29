Orthopedic Surgeon for the Connecticut Orthopedic Institute at Hartford Hospital St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Dr. David Martin is here to tell us all about hip fractures. Hip fractures can happen to both older and younger patients, and are generally treated with surgery.
Advances in Health: Who’s At Risk For Hip Pain?
by: Kristina Mitten
Posted:
Updated:
