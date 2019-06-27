Avoiding Kidney Stones This Summer

As the mercury climbs this summer, your body needs more water and other healthy fluids to function. Summer is especially hard on the kidneys, with the heat creating the perfect conditions for the formation of kidney stones.

The main function of the kidneys is filtering blood, removing waste products and maintaining a balance of fluid and electrolytes. When we do not drink enough fluids, our urine contains a higher concentration of minerals and waste products. Once excessive minerals crystalize, they can clump together to form stones which then try to pass through the urinary system.

To improve your kidney health and reduce the risk of kidney stones, you can:

Drink 10 or more glasses of fluid each day; water is recommended but unsweetened juice and low-fat milk can help.

Increase the amount of fluids you drink based on the weather (drink more when it’s hot and humid), your exercise level and other health conditions.

Monitor the color of your urine, which should be clear or pale yellow; if it is darker, you could be dehydrated.

Decrease the amount of salt and animal-based proteins (meat, fish and eggs) in your diet.

Increase the number of fruits and vegetables in your diet. Citrus fruit is especially helpful.

Hartford HealthCare Tallwood Urology & Kidney Institute has a vast preferred provider network means patients get the very best urology and kidney care from providers who know their particular needs. We have worked hard to perfect our communication across the network, so every healthcare provider involved in your care uses the very best practices to care for you post-surgically.

For more information, call 855.HHC.HERE or click here: https://hartfordhospital.org/services/urology-kidney

