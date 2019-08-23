Deep Brain Stimulation helping people with movement disorders

The Chase Family Movement Disorders Center at the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute offers Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) for the treatment of advanced Parkinson’s disease and Essential Tremor.

DBS is a surgical procedure in which wires are connected from your brain to a pacemaker-like battery pack implanted in your chest. DBS is not a cure for your movement disorder, but it can dramatically decrease your symptoms, restore movement and improve your quality of life.

“It can be a life-saving procedure for patients,” says Dr. Patrick Senatus, medical director of the Deep Brain Stimulation Program at the Ayer Neuroscience Institute.

The multidisciplinary providers at our Chase Family Movement Disorders Center work closely with you to determine if DBS is the right treatment option. This comprehensive evaluation includes a functional assessment of your symptoms, neuropsychological testing and a neurosurgical evaluation. Our neurologists and neurosurgeon ensure the best care and proper follow-up so you achieve improvement in your symptoms and your quality of life is restored.

How Deep Brain Stimulation Works

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) uses electrical impulses to stimulate a targeted area in the brain. The stimulation affects movement by altering activity in that area of the brain. DBS is different from other surgical procedures to treat movement disorders in that it does not destroy any brain tissue, stimulation is adjustable, and the procedure is reversible.

Typically two separate procedures are required in order to start receiving DBS therapy. The first surgery (Stage I) is to implant a thin wire (lead) into a specific, predetermined brain target. Typically, the second surgery (Stage II) will take place a few weeks later. During the second surgery a small battery-powered device (pulse generator) similar to a pacemaker is implanted in the chest and connected to the electrodes in your brain by a wire.

Programming of the generator is initiated about four weeks after the initial surgery. The generator will be programmed in the office during an appointment with the neurologist. Often times multiple programming sessions may be needed in order to deliver the optimal level of stimulation to provide the greatest relief of symptoms.

