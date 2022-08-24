The 35th annual St. Vincent’s Medical Center Swim Across the Sound raises money to benefit cancer patients and their families. William M. Jennings, Hartford HealthCare’s Fairfield Region President, says the event is an example of how Hartford HealthCare and St. Vincent’s Medical Center are partnering with the community.
Click through: https://swimacrossthesound.org/swimmarathon
