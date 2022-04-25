Medical Director of Breast Surgery at Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Dr. Brigid Killelea is here to tell us about how the COVID-19 vaccine can affect a patient’s mammogram results. Dr. Killelea recommends getting a mammogram before the vaccine, or about 4-6 weeks after the vaccine, as the shot can sometimes cause swelling of the lymph nodes.
Hartford HealthCare: Dr. Brigid Killelea- Covid 19 Vaccine & Your Mammogram
by: Sponsored Content by Hartford HealthCare
